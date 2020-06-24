United Breweries Ltd soars 3.73%, gains for fifth straight session

United Breweries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1081.75, up 3.73% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 19.25% in last one year as compared to a 10.75% slide in NIFTY and a 0.62% slide in the Nifty FMCG.

United Breweries Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1081.75, up 3.73% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.55% on the day, quoting at 10528.25. The Sensex is at 35673.02, up 0.68%. United Breweries Ltd has gained around 16.84% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Breweries Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29355.2, up 1.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.56 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.55 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1079, up 3.58% on the day. United Breweries Ltd is down 19.25% in last one year as compared to a 10.75% slide in NIFTY and a 0.62% slide in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 60.73 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

