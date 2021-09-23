United Breweries Ltd spurts 1.79%, gains for third straight session

United Breweries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1668.3, up 1.79% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 81.24% in last one year as compared to a 64.52% spurt in NIFTY and a 43.49% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

United Breweries Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1668.3, up 1.79% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.31% on the day, quoting at 17776.85. The Sensex is at 59749.72, up 1.4%. United Breweries Ltd has risen around 14.73% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Breweries Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 9.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 41507.25, up 0.41% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.19 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.77 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1673.4, up 2.17% on the day. United Breweries Ltd is up 81.24% in last one year as compared to a 64.52% spurt in NIFTY and a 43.49% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 168.28 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

