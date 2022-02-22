United Breweries Ltd stays under pressure

United Breweries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1495.85, down 1.93% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 26.68% in last one year as compared to a 15.16% rally in NIFTY and a 7.99% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

United Breweries Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1495.85, down 1.93% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.56% on the day, quoting at 16937.8. The Sensex is at 56792.03, down 1.55%.United Breweries Ltd has lost around 1.83% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Breweries Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36200.3, down 1.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 79325 shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.63 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1491.9, down 2.2% on the day. United Breweries Ltd jumped 26.68% in last one year as compared to a 15.16% rally in NIFTY and a 7.99% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 119 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

