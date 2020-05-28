United Breweries Ltd up for third consecutive session

United Breweries Ltd is quoting at Rs 943.1, up 1.26% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 30.71% in last one year as compared to a 20.36% slide in NIFTY and a 5.73% slide in the Nifty FMCG index.

United Breweries Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 943.1, up 1.26% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.41% on the day, quoting at 9446.15. The Sensex is at 32063.77, up 1.45%. United Breweries Ltd has slipped around 0.08% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Breweries Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.29% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28222.4, up 0.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.85 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.65 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 940, up 0.68% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 54.24 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

