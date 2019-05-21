United Breweries standalone net profit declines 25.26% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 10.71% to Rs 1629.40 crore

Net profit of United Breweries declined 25.26% to Rs 67.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 90.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.71% to Rs 1629.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1471.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 42.84% to Rs 562.78 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 393.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.99% to Rs 6472.43 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5628.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

