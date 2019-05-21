United Breweries standalone net profit declines 25.26% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Control Print standalone net profit rises 4.94% in the March 2019 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 21.47% in the December 2018 quarter
Wipro consolidated net profit rises 37.74% in the March 2019 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit rises 51.56% in the March 2019 quarter
Larsen & Toubro Infotech consolidated net profit rises 30.88% in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 10.71% to Rs 1629.40 croreNet profit of United Breweries declined 25.26% to Rs 67.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 90.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.71% to Rs 1629.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1471.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 42.84% to Rs 562.78 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 393.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.99% to Rs 6472.43 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5628.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1629.401471.75 11 6472.435628.73 15 OPM %10.5114.15 -17.5816.01 - PBDT170.07201.57 -16 1138.26866.43 31 PBT106.17136.82 -22 878.48606.83 45 NP67.9290.88 -25 562.78393.99 43
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU