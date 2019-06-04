JUST IN
United Credit standalone net profit rises 470.37% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 12.50% to Rs 0.72 crore

Net profit of United Credit rose 470.37% to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.50% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 236.36% to Rs 2.22 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.22% to Rs 2.56 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.720.64 13 2.562.41 6 OPM %-319.4450.00 --57.8142.32 - PBDT2.940.36 717 3.811.13 237 PBT2.930.34 762 3.771.07 252 NP1.540.27 470 2.220.66 236

