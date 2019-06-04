United Credit standalone net profit rises 470.37% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 12.50% to Rs 0.72 crore

Net profit of rose 470.37% to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.50% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 236.36% to Rs 2.22 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.22% to Rs 2.56 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

0.720.642.562.41-319.4450.00-57.8142.322.940.363.811.132.930.343.771.071.540.272.220.66

