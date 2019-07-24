United Drilling Tools standalone net profit rises 134.02% in the June 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
United Drilling Tools standalone net profit rises 9.08% in the March 2019 quarter
United Drilling Tools standalone net profit rises 80.36% in the December 2018 quarter
Trump's order to revive drilling in Artic, Atlantic 'unlawful': federal judge
Koa Tools India signs SPA with promoter, Signet Payments Solution
Twitter removes 1.6 lakh terror-promoting accounts
-
Sales decline 30.97% to Rs 26.79 croreNet profit of United Drilling Tools rose 134.02% to Rs 10.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 4.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales declined 30.97% to Rs 26.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 38.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales26.7938.81 -31 OPM %45.5814.71 -PBDT12.555.41 132 PBT11.914.71 153 NP10.184.35 134
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU