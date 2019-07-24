JUST IN
United Drilling Tools standalone net profit rises 134.02% in the June 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 30.97% to Rs 26.79 crore

Net profit of United Drilling Tools rose 134.02% to Rs 10.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 4.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales declined 30.97% to Rs 26.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 38.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales26.7938.81 -31 OPM %45.5814.71 -PBDT12.555.41 132 PBT11.914.71 153 NP10.184.35 134

First Published: Wed, July 24 2019. 16:40 IST

