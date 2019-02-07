JUST IN
United Drilling Tools standalone net profit rises 80.36% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 413.04% to Rs 32.27 crore

Net profit of United Drilling Tools rose 80.36% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 413.04% to Rs 32.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 6.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales32.276.29 413 OPM %6.7617.97 -PBDT2.171.34 62 PBT1.430.65 120 NP1.010.56 80

