United Drilling Tools standalone net profit rises 80.36% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
United Drilling Tools standalone net profit rises 1259.38% in the June 2018 quarter
FPIs extend selling
J K Cements standalone net profit declines 16.48% in the December 2018 quarter
Future Consumer reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.23 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Quantum Build-Tech reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.26 crore in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 413.04% to Rs 32.27 croreNet profit of United Drilling Tools rose 80.36% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 413.04% to Rs 32.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 6.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales32.276.29 413 OPM %6.7617.97 -PBDT2.171.34 62 PBT1.430.65 120 NP1.010.56 80
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU