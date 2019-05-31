United Drilling Tools standalone net profit rises 9.08% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 61.04% to Rs 23.74 croreNet profit of United Drilling Tools rose 9.08% to Rs 12.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 61.04% to Rs 23.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 60.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 94.34% to Rs 24.74 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 112.72% to Rs 156.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 73.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales23.7460.94 -61 156.2073.43 113 OPM %52.0223.01 -18.0922.48 - PBDT12.7613.18 -3 28.1816.47 71 PBT12.0412.49 -4 25.3113.78 84 NP12.7411.68 9 24.7412.73 94
