United Leasing & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.85 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 97.67% to Rs 0.01 crore

Net Loss of United Leasing & Industries reported to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 97.67% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.010.43 -98 OPM %-7400.00-2.33 -PBDT-0.76-0.07 -986 PBT-0.85-0.16 -431 NP-0.85-0.16 -431

First Published: Thu, September 10 2020. 07:40 IST

