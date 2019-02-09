United Leasing & Industries standalone net profit declines 56.52% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 43.53% to Rs 1.22 croreNet profit of United Leasing & Industries declined 56.52% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 43.53% to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.220.85 44 OPM %21.3157.65 -PBDT0.190.41 -54 PBT0.100.28 -64 NP0.100.23 -57
