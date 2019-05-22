United Leasing & Industries standalone net profit declines 92.86% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 63.48% to Rs 0.42 crore

Net profit of United Leasing & Industries declined 92.86% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 63.48% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 94.23% to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.10% to Rs 2.81 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

