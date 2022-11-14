United Leasing & Industries standalone net profit rises 111.11% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 445.28% to Rs 2.89 crore

Net profit of United Leasing & Industries rose 111.11% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 445.28% to Rs 2.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2.890.5316.9658.490.440.190.310.090.190.09

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)