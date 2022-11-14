JUST IN
Inox Green Energy Services IPO subscribed 85%
United Leasing & Industries standalone net profit rises 111.11% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 445.28% to Rs 2.89 crore

Net profit of United Leasing & Industries rose 111.11% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 445.28% to Rs 2.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.890.53 445 OPM %16.9658.49 -PBDT0.440.19 132 PBT0.310.09 244 NP0.190.09 111

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 17:29 IST

