United Leasing & Industries standalone net profit rises 111.11% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
AIA Engineering standalone net profit rises 111.62% in the September 2022 quarter
Vishnu Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 111.18% in the September 2022 quarter
Virtual Global Education standalone net profit rises 111.76% in the March 2022 quarter
Bank of Maharashtra consolidated net profit rises 111.87% in the June 2022 quarter
Aster DM Group company 'Medcare' acquires majority stake in Skin 111 Clinics
-
Sales rise 445.28% to Rs 2.89 croreNet profit of United Leasing & Industries rose 111.11% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 445.28% to Rs 2.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.890.53 445 OPM %16.9658.49 -PBDT0.440.19 132 PBT0.310.09 244 NP0.190.09 111
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU