United Spirits consolidated net profit rises 89.55% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of United Spirits rose 89.55% to Rs 553.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 291.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 16.09% to Rs 2911.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2507.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2911.002507.6015.0118.71423.40466.00357.50389.70553.10291.80

