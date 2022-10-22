United Spirits consolidated net profit rises 89.55% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.09% to Rs 2911.00 croreNet profit of United Spirits rose 89.55% to Rs 553.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 291.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 16.09% to Rs 2911.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2507.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2911.002507.60 16 OPM %15.0118.71 -PBDT423.40466.00 -9 PBT357.50389.70 -8 NP553.10291.80 90
