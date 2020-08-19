United Spirits Ltd jumps around 1%

United Spirits Ltd is quoting at Rs 595, up 1.04% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 2.93% in last one year as compared to a 3.74% spurt in NIFTY and a 10.95% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

United Spirits Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 595, up 1.04% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.39% on the day, quoting at 11429.25. The Sensex is at 38696.08, up 0.44%. United Spirits Ltd has slipped around 0.89% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Spirits Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.86% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31726.15, up 0.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 22.21 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 597.65, up 1.07% on the day. United Spirits Ltd is up 2.93% in last one year as compared to a 3.74% spurt in NIFTY and a 10.95% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 116.67 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

