United Spirits Ltd sees good buying

United Spirits Ltd is quoting at Rs 621.4, up 1.87% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 14.73% in last one year as compared to a 13.78% fall in NIFTY and a 3.32% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

United Spirits Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 621.4, up 1.87% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.09% on the day, quoting at 10201.35. The Sensex is at 34567, up 1.05%. United Spirits Ltd has added around 8.04% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Spirits Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28648.7, up 0.06% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 28.65 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 51.19 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 621, up 1.55% on the day. United Spirits Ltd is up 14.73% in last one year as compared to a 13.78% fall in NIFTY and a 3.32% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 62.88 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)