United Spirits Ltd sees good buying

United Spirits Ltd is quoting at Rs 651.5, up 1.68% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 13.5% in last one year as compared to a 45.75% spurt in NIFTY and a 17.66% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

United Spirits Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 651.5, up 1.68% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.71% on the day, quoting at 15874.7. The Sensex is at 52931.83, up 0.66%. United Spirits Ltd has dropped around 1.41% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Spirits Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36051.9, up 0.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.57 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 19.01 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 68.41 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

