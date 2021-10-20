United Spirits Ltd slips for fifth straight session

United Spirits Ltd is quoting at Rs 841.85, down 1.8% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 61.68% in last one year as compared to a 53.52% rally in NIFTY and a 33.79% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

United Spirits Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 841.85, down 1.8% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.5% on the day, quoting at 18327. The Sensex is at 61462.03, down 0.41%.United Spirits Ltd has added around 12.72% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Spirits Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.58% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40237.3, down 1.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 20.92 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 34.98 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 845.5, down 1.82% on the day. United Spirits Ltd jumped 61.68% in last one year as compared to a 53.52% rally in NIFTY and a 33.79% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 91.65 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

