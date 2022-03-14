United Spirits Ltd soars 0.85%, gains for fifth straight session

United Spirits Ltd is quoting at Rs 859.05, up 0.85% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 61.1% in last one year as compared to a 12.3% jump in NIFTY and a 7.28% jump in the Nifty FMCG.

United Spirits Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 859.05, up 0.85% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.81% on the day, quoting at 16765.9. The Sensex is at 56158.49, up 1.09%. United Spirits Ltd has gained around 0.87% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Spirits Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35613.65, down 0.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.36 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 23.03 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 855.55, up 0.29% on the day. United Spirits Ltd is up 61.1% in last one year as compared to a 12.3% jump in NIFTY and a 7.28% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 69.85 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

