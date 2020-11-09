United Spirits Ltd spurts 3%

United Spirits Ltd is quoting at Rs 560.5, up 3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 10.61% in last one year as compared to a 4.04% jump in NIFTY and a 4.57% jump in the Nifty FMCG.

United Spirits Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 560.5, up 3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.07% on the day, quoting at 12394.2. The Sensex is at 42362.73, up 1.12%. United Spirits Ltd has gained around 5.57% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Spirits Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.08% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30150.65, up 0.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 25.61 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 19.58 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 562.45, up 2.94% on the day. United Spirits Ltd is down 10.61% in last one year as compared to a 4.04% jump in NIFTY and a 4.57% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 146.24 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

