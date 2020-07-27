United Spirits reports consolidated net loss of Rs 241.50 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Piramal Enterprises Ltd gains for fifth session
Piramal Enterprises Ltd jumps nearly 8%
Piramal Enterprises Ltd stays supported
Vardhman Textiles reports consolidated net loss of Rs 64.29 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Vivimed Labs reports consolidated net loss of Rs 60.84 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 57.59% to Rs 1031.90 croreNet loss of United Spirits reported to Rs 241.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 202.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 57.59% to Rs 1031.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2433.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1031.902433.10 -58 OPM %-8.9420.13 -PBDT-142.60435.50 PL PBT-216.50372.50 PL NP-241.50202.10 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU