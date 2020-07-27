United Spirits reports consolidated net loss of Rs 241.50 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 57.59% to Rs 1031.90 crore

Net loss of United Spirits reported to Rs 241.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 202.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 57.59% to Rs 1031.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2433.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1031.902433.10-8.9420.13-142.60435.50-216.50372.50-241.50202.10

