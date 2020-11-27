United Spirits rescinds agreement to divest stake

United Spirits said it is rescinding the share purchase agreement entered with Sri Balaji Implex to divest entire stake in its subsidiary as the buyer failed to pay consideration.

In line with company's intention of monetizing its non-core assets, United Spirits has on 14 October 2020 entered into a definitive agreement to sell its entire shareholding in its non-operative subsidiary Tern Distilleries (TDPL) to Sri Balaji Impex (SNG) Pte. Ltd., Singapore for a consideration of Rs 30 crore.

Since the company has not received consideration from the prospective buyer, it is rescinding the share purchase agreement entered on 14th October 2020. Consequently, TDPL will continue to be subsidiary of the company, United Spirits said in an announcement made after market hours yesterday, 26 November 2020.

Shares of United Spirits rose 0.04% to Rs 557.70 on BSE. United Spirits manufactures and distributes a variety of alcohols and spirits, including whiskey, brandy and rum. The company also manufactures Indian-made foreign liquor brands.

