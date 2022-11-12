United Textiles reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 20.53% to Rs 4.22 crore

United Textiles reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 20.53% to Rs 4.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.4.225.3111.854.900.320.1800.0100.01

