JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

SAB Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.97 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

United Textiles reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 20.53% to Rs 4.22 crore

United Textiles reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 20.53% to Rs 4.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales4.225.31 -21 OPM %11.854.90 -PBDT0.320.18 78 PBT00.01 -100 NP00.01 -100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU