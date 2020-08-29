United Van Der Horst standalone net profit declines 95.74% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 30.61% to Rs 1.36 croreNet profit of United Van Der Horst declined 95.74% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 30.61% to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.361.96 -31 OPM %19.8547.96 -PBDT0.190.65 -71 PBT-0.020.43 PL NP0.020.47 -96
