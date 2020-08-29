United Van Der Horst standalone net profit declines 95.74% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 30.61% to Rs 1.36 crore

Net profit of United Van Der Horst declined 95.74% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 30.61% to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1.361.9619.8547.960.190.65-0.020.430.020.47

