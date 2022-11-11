Univastu India consolidated net profit rises 316.33% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 65.48% to Rs 17.69 crore

Net profit of Univastu India rose 316.33% to Rs 2.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 65.48% to Rs 17.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.17.6910.6924.0221.052.950.902.730.652.040.49

