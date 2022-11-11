JUST IN
Business Standard

Univastu India consolidated net profit rises 316.33% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 65.48% to Rs 17.69 crore

Net profit of Univastu India rose 316.33% to Rs 2.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 65.48% to Rs 17.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales17.6910.69 65 OPM %24.0221.05 -PBDT2.950.90 228 PBT2.730.65 320 NP2.040.49 316

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 08:39 IST

