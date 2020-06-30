JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

China Market gains on upbeat China data
Business Standard

Universal Arts reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Reported sales nil

Universal Arts reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2390.91% to Rs 5.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales00.22 -100 5.480.22 2391 OPM %0-31.82 --2.92-218.18 - PBDT00.37 -100 0.02-0.02 LP PBT00.37 -100 0.02-0.02 LP NP00.37 -100 0.02-0.02 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 17:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU