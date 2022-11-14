Universal Autofoundry standalone net profit rises 50.74% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.31% to Rs 62.15 crore

Net profit of Universal Autofoundry rose 50.74% to Rs 2.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.31% to Rs 62.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 52.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.62.1552.538.098.094.493.632.841.902.051.36

