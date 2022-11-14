Universal Autofoundry standalone net profit rises 50.74% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 18.31% to Rs 62.15 croreNet profit of Universal Autofoundry rose 50.74% to Rs 2.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.31% to Rs 62.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 52.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales62.1552.53 18 OPM %8.098.09 -PBDT4.493.63 24 PBT2.841.90 49 NP2.051.36 51
