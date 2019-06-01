Universal Starch Chem Allied reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.78 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Universal Starch Chem Allied standalone net profit declines 87.80% in the December 2018 quarter
Universal Cables standalone net profit rises 16.78% in the March 2019 quarter
Futura Polyesters divests entire stake in Innovassynth Investments
On Women's Day Prega News urges you to extend the care
Mayur Uniquoters acquires 68% in Futura Textiles Inc.
-
Sales decline 0.79% to Rs 72.61 croreNet loss of Universal Starch Chem Allied reported to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 6.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 0.79% to Rs 72.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 73.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 468.00% to Rs 1.42 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 40.99% to Rs 278.95 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 197.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales72.6173.19 -1 278.95197.85 41 OPM %2.9712.34 -4.113.80 - PBDT0.557.90 -93 9.204.54 103 PBT-0.766.98 PL 3.090.91 240 NP-0.786.23 PL 1.420.25 468
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU