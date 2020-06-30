Universal Starch Chem Allied reports standalone net profit of Rs 7.68 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 11.38% to Rs 80.87 croreNet profit of Universal Starch Chem Allied reported to Rs 7.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 11.38% to Rs 80.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 72.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 53.52% to Rs 0.66 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.43% to Rs 263.80 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 278.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales80.8772.61 11 263.80278.95 -5 OPM %10.962.97 -3.774.11 - PBDT8.760.55 1493 5.347.51 -29 PBT7.58-0.76 LP 0.413.09 -87 NP7.68-0.78 LP 0.661.42 -54
