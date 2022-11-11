JUST IN
Nifty November futures trade at premium
Universal Starch Chem Allied standalone net profit declines 95.44% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.14% to Rs 119.41 crore

Net profit of Universal Starch Chem Allied declined 95.44% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 6.14% to Rs 119.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 112.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales119.41112.50 6 OPM %2.215.05 -PBDT1.504.15 -64 PBT0.243.08 -92 NP0.153.29 -95

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 17:08 IST

