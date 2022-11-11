Universal Starch Chem Allied standalone net profit declines 95.44% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.14% to Rs 119.41 crore

Net profit of Universal Starch Chem Allied declined 95.44% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 6.14% to Rs 119.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 112.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.119.41112.502.215.051.504.150.243.080.153.29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)