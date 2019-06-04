Uniworth Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.14 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Evergreen Textiles reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2018 quarter
Uniworth Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Trans Globe Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Master Chemicals reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2018 quarter
Chandrima Mercantiles reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2018 quarter
-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of Uniworth Textiles reported to Rs 10.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 4.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 10.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 19.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales00.01 -100 010.26 -100 OPM %0-20800.00 -0-98.25 - PBDT-10.04-4.79 -110 -9.57-19.54 51 PBT-10.14-4.90 -107 -10.00-19.98 50 NP-10.14-4.90 -107 -10.00-19.98 50
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU