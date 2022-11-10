Unjha Formulations reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.55 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Unjha Formulations standalone net profit declines 92.00% in the June 2022 quarter
Lupin gets tentative approval for cystic fibrosis drug
Lupin gets USFDA nod for generic hypertension drug
Lupin signs deed for acquisition of two brands in Germany
Lupin UK subsidiary gets MHRA nod for COPD treatment drug
-
Sales rise 118.96% to Rs 4.62 croreNet profit of Unjha Formulations reported to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 118.96% to Rs 4.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales4.622.11 119 OPM %12.34-9.48 -PBDT0.56-0.18 LP PBT0.55-0.20 LP NP0.55-0.20 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU