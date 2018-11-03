Unjha Formulations standalone net profit declines 18.52% in the September 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 4.07% to Rs 2.83 crore

Net profit of Unjha Formulations declined 18.52% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales declined 4.07% to Rs 2.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 2.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales2.832.95 -4 OPM %8.139.83 -PBDT0.240.29 -17 PBT0.220.27 -19 NP0.220.27 -19

First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 16:05 IST

