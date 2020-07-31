JUST IN
Business Standard

UPL consolidated net profit rises 93.33% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 0.92% to Rs 7833.00 crore

Net profit of UPL rose 93.33% to Rs 551.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 285.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 0.92% to Rs 7833.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7906.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales7833.007906.00 -1 OPM %23.3916.59 -PBDT1348.00953.00 41 PBT826.00507.00 63 NP551.00285.00 93

First Published: Fri, July 31 2020.

