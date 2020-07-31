UPL consolidated net profit rises 93.33% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Piramal Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 10.36% in the June 2020 quarter
Rain Industries consolidated net profit declines 78.88% in the June 2020 quarter
Sybly Industries standalone net profit rises 500.00% in the March 2020 quarter
Ecoboard Industries standalone net profit rises 10.00% in the March 2020 quarter
Everest Industries consolidated net profit declines 14.94% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 0.92% to Rs 7833.00 croreNet profit of UPL rose 93.33% to Rs 551.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 285.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 0.92% to Rs 7833.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7906.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales7833.007906.00 -1 OPM %23.3916.59 -PBDT1348.00953.00 41 PBT826.00507.00 63 NP551.00285.00 93
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU