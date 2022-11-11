Upsurge Investment & Finance standalone net profit declines 20.80% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 9.77% to Rs 11.91 crore

Net profit of Upsurge Investment & Finance declined 20.80% to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 9.77% to Rs 11.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.11.9113.2023.0922.652.732.952.722.952.172.74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)