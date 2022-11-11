Upsurge Investment & Finance standalone net profit declines 20.80% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Upsurge Investment & Finance standalone net profit rises 4.07% in the March 2022 quarter
Sital Leasing & Finance standalone net profit declines 17.78% in the September 2022 quarter
Abans Finance Pvt standalone net profit declines 53.13% in the September 2022 quarter
Moongipa Capital Finance standalone net profit declines 65.63% in the September 2022 quarter
TCFC Finance standalone net profit declines 67.13% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 9.77% to Rs 11.91 croreNet profit of Upsurge Investment & Finance declined 20.80% to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 9.77% to Rs 11.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales11.9113.20 -10 OPM %23.0922.65 -PBDT2.732.95 -7 PBT2.722.95 -8 NP2.172.74 -21
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU