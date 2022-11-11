JUST IN
Milgrey Finance & Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Upsurge Investment & Finance standalone net profit declines 20.80% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 9.77% to Rs 11.91 crore

Net profit of Upsurge Investment & Finance declined 20.80% to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 9.77% to Rs 11.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales11.9113.20 -10 OPM %23.0922.65 -PBDT2.732.95 -7 PBT2.722.95 -8 NP2.172.74 -21

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 08:34 IST

