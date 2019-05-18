Upsurge Investment & Finance standalone net profit declines 27.50% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 42.19% to Rs 4.92 croreNet profit of Upsurge Investment & Finance declined 27.50% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 42.19% to Rs 4.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 89.47% to Rs 0.32 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 37.17% to Rs 24.70 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 39.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales4.928.51 -42 24.7039.31 -37 OPM %8.134.94 -2.759.31 - PBDT0.380.40 -5 0.473.84 -88 PBT0.370.39 -5 0.443.81 -88 NP0.290.40 -28 0.323.04 -89
