Upsurge Investment & Finance standalone net profit declines 27.50% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 42.19% to Rs 4.92 crore

Net profit of Upsurge Investment & Finance declined 27.50% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 42.19% to Rs 4.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 89.47% to Rs 0.32 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 37.17% to Rs 24.70 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 39.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

