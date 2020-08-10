Urja Global consolidated net profit declines 46.58% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 36.50% to Rs 30.17 crore

Net profit of Urja Global declined 46.58% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 36.50% to Rs 30.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 47.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 11100.00% to Rs 1.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 19.93% to Rs 163.56 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 136.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales30.1747.51 -36 163.56136.38 20 OPM %-0.171.18 -0.70-0.34 - PBDT0.490.95 -48 2.151.02 111 PBT0.390.73 -47 1.760.55 220 NP0.390.73 -47 1.120.01 11100

