Urja Global consolidated net profit rises 45.16% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 59.34% to Rs 21.06 crore

Net profit of Urja Global rose 45.16% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 59.34% to Rs 21.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 51.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales21.0651.80 -59 OPM %1.040.33 -PBDT0.530.41 29 PBT0.450.31 45 NP0.450.31 45

First Published: Mon, August 10 2020. 18:17 IST

