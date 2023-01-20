Urja Global consolidated net profit rises 96.77% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 61.36% to Rs 9.64 crore

Net profit of Urja Global rose 96.77% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 61.36% to Rs 9.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 24.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.9.6424.951.662.320.620.560.610.310.610.31

