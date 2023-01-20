JUST IN
RBL Bank Q4 PAT up 34% YoY on lower provisions
Business Standard

Urja Global consolidated net profit rises 96.77% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 61.36% to Rs 9.64 crore

Net profit of Urja Global rose 96.77% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 61.36% to Rs 9.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 24.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales9.6424.95 -61 OPM %1.662.32 -PBDT0.620.56 11 PBT0.610.31 97 NP0.610.31 97

First Published: Fri, January 20 2023. 17:56 IST

