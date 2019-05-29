Urja Global standalone net profit declines 17.78% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Adani Green Energy wins solar power project of Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam
Gujarat Industries Power Co successfully bids for 100 MW solar power project in Gujarat
SBG Cleantech Energy lowest bidder at solar auction by GUVNL
NTPC Meja JV plant's unit-1 to begin operations from Tuesday
PM inaugurates, lays foundation of projects worth Rs 3,306 crore in Jharkhand
-
Sales rise 14.09% to Rs 44.29 croreNet profit of Urja Global declined 17.78% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.09% to Rs 44.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 38.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 15.79% to Rs 1.32 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.91% to Rs 129.98 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 126.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales44.2938.82 14 129.98126.30 3 OPM %-0.45-0.39 --0.220.07 - PBDT0.370.46 -20 1.891.73 9 PBT0.370.45 -18 1.871.71 9 NP0.370.45 -18 1.321.14 16
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU