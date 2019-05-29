JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

IRCON International drops after weak Q4 result
Business Standard

Urja Global standalone net profit declines 17.78% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 14.09% to Rs 44.29 crore

Net profit of Urja Global declined 17.78% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.09% to Rs 44.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 38.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.79% to Rs 1.32 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.91% to Rs 129.98 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 126.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales44.2938.82 14 129.98126.30 3 OPM %-0.45-0.39 --0.220.07 - PBDT0.370.46 -20 1.891.73 9 PBT0.370.45 -18 1.871.71 9 NP0.370.45 -18 1.321.14 16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 29 2019. 16:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements