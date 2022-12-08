JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Talbros Automotive spurts on Rs 60-cr order win
Business Standard

USFDA issues import alert for Sun Pharma's Halol facility

Capital Market 

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has received a communication from the USFDA stating that the company's Halol (Gujarat) facility has been listed under Import Alert.

The Import Alert implies inter alia, that all future shipments of products manufactured at this facility are subject to refusal of admission to the US market until the facility becomes compliant with cGMP standards. The USFDA has excluded 14 products from this Import Alert subject to certain conditions.

The facility underwent the USFDA inspection from 26 April to 09 May 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, December 08 2022. 11:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU