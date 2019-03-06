Usha Martin Education & Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Usha Martin Education & Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Usha Martin Education & Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Usha Martin reports standalone net profit of Rs 28.92 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Usha Martin reports consolidated net profit of Rs 25.27 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Usha Martin rubbishes concerns flagged by former chairmen
-
Sales rise 10.00% to Rs 0.22 croreNet loss of Usha Martin Education & Solutions reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2018. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 10.00% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.220.20 10 OPM %40.9135.00 -PBDT0.070.02 250 PBT0.060 0 NP-0.110 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU