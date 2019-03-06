JUST IN
Manvijay Development Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Usha Martin Education & Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 10.00% to Rs 0.22 crore

Net loss of Usha Martin Education & Solutions reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2018. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 10.00% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.220.20 10 OPM %40.9135.00 -PBDT0.070.02 250 PBT0.060 0 NP-0.110 0

First Published: Wed, March 06 2019. 17:37 IST

