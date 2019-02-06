Usha Martin reports consolidated net loss of Rs 37.43 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 23.93% to Rs 615.41 croreNet Loss of Usha Martin reported to Rs 37.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 111.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 23.93% to Rs 615.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 496.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales615.41496.57 24 OPM %-0.65-17.16 -PBDT-17.77-94.62 81 PBT-33.02-110.19 70 NP-37.43-111.60 66
