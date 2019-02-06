JUST IN
Business Standard

Usha Martin reports consolidated net loss of Rs 37.43 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 23.93% to Rs 615.41 crore

Net Loss of Usha Martin reported to Rs 37.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 111.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 23.93% to Rs 615.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 496.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales615.41496.57 24 OPM %-0.65-17.16 -PBDT-17.77-94.62 81 PBT-33.02-110.19 70 NP-37.43-111.60 66

First Published: Wed, February 06 2019. 14:03 IST

