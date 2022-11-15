USS Global standalone net profit declines 93.33% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 65.91% to Rs 0.15 croreNet profit of USS Global declined 93.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 65.91% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.150.44 -66 OPM %13.3368.18 -PBDT0.020.30 -93 PBT0.020.30 -93 NP0.020.30 -93
