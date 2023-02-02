JUST IN
UTI Asset Management Company consolidated net profit declines 52.57% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 4.36% to Rs 295.15 crore

Net profit of UTI Asset Management Company declined 52.57% to Rs 60.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 126.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 4.36% to Rs 295.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 308.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales295.15308.59 -4 OPM %39.6151.81 -PBDT112.68157.31 -28 PBT102.40148.01 -31 NP60.01126.53 -53

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 07:40 IST

