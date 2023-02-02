UTI Asset Management Company consolidated net profit declines 52.57% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 4.36% to Rs 295.15 crore

Net profit of UTI Asset Management Company declined 52.57% to Rs 60.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 126.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 4.36% to Rs 295.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 308.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.295.15308.5939.6151.81112.68157.31102.40148.0160.01126.53

