UTI Asset Management Company consolidated net profit rises 0.89% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.57% to Rs 435.79 crore

Net profit of UTI Asset Management Company rose 0.89% to Rs 200.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 198.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.57% to Rs 435.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 380.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales435.79380.38 15 OPM %62.1461.41 -PBDT272.54234.27 16 PBT262.57225.22 17 NP200.50198.74 1

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 08:54 IST

