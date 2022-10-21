UTI Asset Management Company consolidated net profit rises 0.89% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.57% to Rs 435.79 crore

Net profit of UTI Asset Management Company rose 0.89% to Rs 200.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 198.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.57% to Rs 435.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 380.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.435.79380.3862.1461.41272.54234.27262.57225.22200.50198.74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)