Utilties stocks edge higher

Utilties stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Utilities index increasing 36.74 points or 1.74% at 2148.48 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, JSW Energy Ltd (up 6.99%), Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (up 4.84%),Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 3.96%),NTPC Ltd (up 3.78%),NLC India Ltd (up 2.82%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NHPC Ltd (up 2.65%), Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 2.55%), Mahanagar Gas Ltd (up 2.54%), SJVN Ltd (up 2.43%), and Adani Power Ltd (up 2.06%).

On the other hand, Reliance Power Ltd (down 0.89%), Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (down 0.33%), and Adani Transmission Ltd (down 0.18%) turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 370.45 or 0.74% at 50220.29.

The Nifty 50 index was up 120.8 points or 0.82% at 14882.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 231.02 points or 1.13% at 20710.11.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 67.95 points or 1% at 6882.61.

On BSE,1649 shares were trading in green, 580 were trading in red and 103 were unchanged.

