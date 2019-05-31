UTL Industries standalone net profit declines 53.85% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 2.18% to Rs 2.81 crore

Net profit of declined 53.85% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.18% to Rs 2.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 26.17% to Rs 0.79 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 13.31% to Rs 11.40 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 13.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

2.812.7511.4013.156.7615.279.8211.100.190.401.131.490.190.401.121.490.120.260.791.07

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)