UTL Industries standalone net profit declines 53.85% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 2.18% to Rs 2.81 croreNet profit of UTL Industries declined 53.85% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.18% to Rs 2.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 26.17% to Rs 0.79 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 13.31% to Rs 11.40 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 13.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2.812.75 2 11.4013.15 -13 OPM %6.7615.27 -9.8211.10 - PBDT0.190.40 -53 1.131.49 -24 PBT0.190.40 -53 1.121.49 -25 NP0.120.26 -54 0.791.07 -26
