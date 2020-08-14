Uttam Sugar Mills standalone net profit rises 89.62% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 13.50% to Rs 409.46 crore

Net profit of Uttam Sugar Mills rose 89.62% to Rs 28.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 15.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 13.50% to Rs 409.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 360.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.409.46360.7517.7013.8752.0930.3245.0123.4028.6915.13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)