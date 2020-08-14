Uttam Sugar Mills standalone net profit rises 89.62% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 13.50% to Rs 409.46 crore

Net profit of Uttam Sugar Mills rose 89.62% to Rs 28.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 15.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 13.50% to Rs 409.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 360.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales409.46360.75 14 OPM %17.7013.87 -PBDT52.0930.32 72 PBT45.0123.40 92 NP28.6915.13 90

First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 14:13 IST

