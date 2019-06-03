V B Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of V B Industries reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 22.22% to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales03.15 -100 05.29 -100 OPM %0-13.65 -0-5.86 - PBDT-0.020.02 PL 0.110.14 -21 PBT-0.030.01 PL 0.100.13 -23 NP-0.06-0.03 -100 0.070.09 -22
